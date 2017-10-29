NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Human Resource Development will rank its over 1,000 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV), a first of its kind initiative by the government, with an aim at improving the institutes through holding a competition among them, sources said.

The outcome of the initiative, the process of which has started recently, will be declared in June next year, the source said.

The move follows the direction of Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar with an aim at improving the Kendriya Vidyalayas, the source said.

According to sources, inspection of schools would be done twice for the ranking which would be an annual exercise from next year.

With maximum 1,000 points, the KVs would be graded under four categories, with 80 percent and above (excellent) under A category, 60-79.9 percent (very good) in B category, 40- 59.9 percent (Good) in C, and below 40 percent (average) in D.

Over 1,000 KVs would be assessed under seven parameters, including academic performance which will carry the highest weightage of 500 points, followed by school infrastructure (150 points) and school administration (120 points).

Other heads under which schools would be marked include finance (70 points), community participation (60 points), grace points (90 points) and overall observation by the inspectors (10 points).

This would be the first official ranking of Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country.

Higher education institutes in the country are assessed and accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), an autonomous body funded by the University Grants Commission.

The Kendriya Vidyalayas are central government schools in the country instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Its one of the main objectives includes catering to the educational needs of children of transferable Central government staff including defence and para-military personnel by providing a common programme of education.