MUMBAI: A 24-year-old student of a private nursing college today allegedly committed suicide at her hostel on Pedder Road in south Mumbai, police said.

Narayani Awasthi, third year student of B.Sc Nursing course, hanged herself from shower rod in the bathroom of her hostel room at around 9 am, a senior police official said.

The incident occurred at Jaslok House, the Nursing College hostel of Jaslok Hospital.

According to the official, Awasthi, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was staying in the hostel for the last three years, and was of late "upset" with her seniors over grant of leave.

This morning her seniors asked her to see a doctor as she was unwell after doing a double shift on Tuesday, when torrential rains lashed the city. When one of her colleagues came for taking her to the warden, Awasthi went into bathroom.

As she was taking long inside, her colleague knocked on the door, but got no response, the police official said.

When the door was broken open, her body was found hanging from the shower rod.

A case of accidental death has been registered and statements of her colleagues are being recorded, he said.

In a late evening statement, the hospital authorities said they were "baffled with the news" and "the hospital cannot comment on what could have driven her to take the extreme step".

However, it quoted the college principal as saying that "it could be that she was under pressure as she couldn't cope with the expectations of the course."