DAMOH: The deadly Blue Whale game reportedly claimed one more life in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoha.



Satvik Pandey, a class XI student, committed suicide by jumping in front of train on Saturday night.



Pandey’s school friends said that he used to play Blue Whale game and asked them to play the suicidal game too.

However, family of the deceased student has not commented anything on it.

The police are also investigating the case and have not made any such statement so far.

The police are also taking Blue Whale game angle into consideration to investigate the case.



The deadly Blue Whale game is an online game that challenges players for over 50 days, wherein demanding them to complete tasks given by an anonymous controller.

The game firstly asks the player to draw a whale on a piece of paper, then carve a whale figure on their body, and then gives other tasks such as watching horror movies alone etc. The tasks include the final challenge to commit suicide

The dreaded game is created by Phillipe Budeikin, a Russian psychology student.