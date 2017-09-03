GUWAHATI: An ambulance carrying a critically ill four-month-old boy to the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport in Guwahati on Sunday was provided a green corridor by the Kamrup (metro) district administration for a quick passage of the vehicle.

An air ambulance then flew the boy, Snigdharaag Bhuyan, and his parents to New Delhi for advanced treatment in the Gangaram Hospital.

Senior superintendent of police (traffic) Amanjeet Kaur supervised the 33-km long green corridor from private hospital Pratiksha to the LGBI airport while seven police vehicles provided escort to the ambulance.

The boy, who has been suffering from acute pneumonia, was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Guwahati hospital 15 days ago and put on ventilation.

This was the first green corridor arranged for the passage of a patient in Assam.

A similar green corridor will be provided in New Delhi when the infant is taken to the Gangaram Hospital from the airport there, official sources said.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the state government would bear the expenses of the minor’s treatment. The chief minister’s office directed the resident commissioner of Assam Bhawan in New Delhi to provide the necessary assistance to the family, which hails from Biswanath Charilai in Assam.

A few months ago, another critically-ill Assam infant was taken to the Gangaram Hospital from the airport in New Delhi after the Prime Minister’s Office had facilitated a green corridor.