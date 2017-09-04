AHMEDABAD: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of promoting crony capitalism at a heavy cost to the small and medium enterprise.

"The debt of farmers in Gujarat is to the tune of Rs 36,000 crore, but Tata Nano has been given Rs 60,000 crore loan at 0.01 per cent," Gandhi asserted, addressing a massive gathering of party activists at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

"Can you see any Nano cars in Gujarat? How many youngsters got employment there," Gandhi asked.

He asserted, "The Narendra Modi government works for selected handful corporates. Some 50 of them."

In reply to a question by a party worker from Narmada district about media bias towards the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said, "Some six to seven corporate friends of Narendra Modi control the media."

"They are the same people who are breaking the back of farmers, tribals, workers and small and medium scale businesses," he added.

Rahul Gandhi is on a day-long visit to Gujarat to kick off the party's Assembly election campaign, with a focus on strengthening and revving up the party organization in the state.