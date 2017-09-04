CHANDIGARH: President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to a bill for setting up an AYUSH university in Haryana, the state's Health and AYUSH minister, Anil Vij said here today. Vij said that the notification about the setting up of the AYUSH university at Kurukshetra would be issued soon. "This university will be the first-of-its kind, which would be set up according to international standards," Vij said in a release.

Vij said that the university, to be set up in about 100 acres, would have best study and treatment of all the branches of AYUSH. "Undergraduate and postgraduate level departments of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy would be formed," he said.

The bill for the for the establishment of the university was passed in the state assembly last year which was later sent for approval by various ministries of the Union government. "These include the Ministry of Home, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Health and Family Welfare, AYUSH, Law and Justice...Recently, the President gave his assent to the Bill," Vij said.