XIAMEN: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday suggested 10 commitments to be made by the BRICS nations, including counter-terrorism efforts, for their role in global transformation.

Speaking at the Dialogue of Emerging Markets and Developing Countries in the course of the 9th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit here, Modi said that the bedrock of India's development agenda laid in the notion of "sabka saath, sabka vikaas" (collective effort, inclusive growth).

Stating that India has mapped each of the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to its own development programmes and scheme, he said: "Our programmes are geared to accomplish these priority goals in a time-bound manner. To cite just one example, our three-pronged approach of providing a bank account to the unbanked, providing a biometric identity to all, and using innovative mobile governance solutions, has enabled direct benefit transfers to almost 360 million people for the first time."

Stating that the BRICS nations represented half of humanity, he said that for the bloc to play a role in global transformation, it should follow the "10 noble commitments".

"Creating a safer world by organised and coordinated action on at least three issues: counter-terrorism, cyber security and disaster management;" Modi said.

The Prime Minister called for creating a greener world by taking concerted action on countering climate change, through initiatives such as the India-initiated International Solar Alliance.

Another suggestion was for creating an enabled world by sharing and deploying suitable technologies to enhance efficiency, economy and effectiveness.

Reiterating his vision for a digital economic and financial system, Modi called for creating an inclusive world "by economic mainstreaming of our people including in the banking and financial system".

"Creating a digital world by bridging the digital divide within and outside our economies. Creating a skilled world by giving future-ready skills to millions of our youth."

Modi also called for creating a healthier world: by cooperating in research and development to eradicate diseases, and enabling affordable health care for all.

In creating an equitable world, he said the BRICS nations should provide equality of opportunity to all, particularly through gender equality.

In terms of a connected world, he suggested enabling of free flow of goods, persons and services.

He also called for creating a harmonious world "by promoting ideologies, practices, and heritage that are centreed on peaceful coexistence and living in harmony with nature".

"Through these agenda points, and action on them, we will be contributing directly to the welfare of the global community in addition to welfare of our own people.

"And in this, India stands ready as a willing and committed partner to enhance cooperation and support each other's national efforts," Modi added.