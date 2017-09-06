N Baijendra Kumar to take charge as National Mineral Development Corporation CMD
By Ejaz Kaiser | Express News Service | Published: 06th September 2017
RAIPUR: N Baijendra Kumar, the IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, will take charge as CMD of the state-run National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) on Wednesday.
Kumar was additional chief secretary to the Chhattisgarh chief minister and held the charge of power, commerce & industries.
He was relieved on Tuesday.