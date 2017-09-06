Union minister Smriti Irani demands speedy probe into journalist Gauri Lankesh's killing
By IANS | Published: 06th September 2017 10:52 AM |
Last Updated: 06th September 2017 10:52 AM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday condemned the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh at her Bengaluru home and demanded a speedy investigation.
"Condemn killing of... Gauri Lankesh. Hope speedy investigation is conducted and justice delivered. Condolences to the family," Irani said in a tweet.
Lankesh, 55, editor of a Kannada tabloid, was shot dead by three unidentified men who fired seven bullets at her soon after she returned home from office. Karnataka Police has launched a probe.