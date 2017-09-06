NEW DELHI: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday condemned the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh at her Bengaluru home and demanded a speedy investigation.

"Condemn killing of... Gauri Lankesh. Hope speedy investigation is conducted and justice delivered. Condolences to the family," Irani said in a tweet.

Lankesh, 55, editor of a Kannada tabloid, was shot dead by three unidentified men who fired seven bullets at her soon after she returned home from office. Karnataka Police has launched a probe.