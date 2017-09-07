MUMBAI: Twenty-four years after the serial bomb blasts ripped the city, a special TADA court here on Thursday awarded death sentence to two accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, while two others including gangster Abu Salem have been granted life imprisonment and one was sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court sentenced Tahir Merchant and Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan to death. Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan were sentenced to life imprisonment. They are sentenced to concurrent life sentences on two separate counts each. Riyaz Siddiqui, who had been found not guilty of conspiracy, was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment.

The CBI had sought death for Feroz, Merchant and Karimullah while seeking life for Salem and Siddiqui.

One more convict, Mustafa Dossa, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in June, a fortnight after the conviction. The case against him was subsequently abated.

According to CBI lawyer Deepak Salvi, though Salem has been sentenced to life, if the government of India uses its powers to commute the sentence, then Salem will serve 25 years in jail.

Abu Salem, who was extradited from Portugal, was not likely to get the death penalty - under India's extradition agreement with Portugal, the gangster could not be sent to the gallows in India.

Thirty-five people, including prime accused Dawood Ibrahim, associates Tiger Memon, Mohammed Ahmed Umar Dosa and Javed Chikna are still wanted in the case and are on the run.