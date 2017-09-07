NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have registered a case on a complaint by journalist Sagarika Ghose after a Facebook post called her "anti-national" and said she should be assassinated like Gauri Lankesh.

The police have sought details of the IP address from which the post was written. It was posted by a user, Vikramaditya Rana, and the details of his profile are being probed.

The post read, "Let d shooting of #GauriLankesh serve as example to those anti-nationals who masquerade as journalists & activists."

"I hope this is not d last...should be episode of serial assassinations of all anti-nationals. Shobha De; Arundhati Roy; Sagarika Ghose; Kavitha Krishnan; Shiela Rashid etc at d end of a list that should start with anti-national & treacherous politicians. A hit list be prepared & eliminate all those on d list. At last a ray of hope (sic)..." it said.

After Ghose posted on Twitter about the post, the Delhi Police swung into action and registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act, the police said.

Fifty-five-year-old Lankesh known as an anti- establishment voice with anti-right wing views, was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants at her home in Bengaluru on September 5.

Lankesh, a writer, publisher and editor, had returned home in her car and was opening the gate when motorcycle-borne assailants sprayed bullets, of which two hit her in the chest and one on her forehead, police officials had said.