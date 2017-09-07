NEW DELHI: The CPI(M) Polit Bureau on Thursday supported the demand of Tamil Nadu seeking National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) exemption and said that the central government should consider the opinion of the TN people.

The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) met in New Delhi on September 6-7.

The party was of the opinion that there have been widespread protests in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere against the NEET examinations and it has escalated following the death of an aspiring student, Anitha.

"Given the opposition to this mode of entrance tests from some states, especially from Tamilnadu which is seeking exemption, the central government should consider the opinion of the Tamilnadu people," said the party after the meeting.

The polit bureau also discussed state of Rohingyas in Myanmar.

Calling it a humanitarian crisis, the party said the expectations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Myanmar would take up the issue of Rohingyas was belied.

"Unfortunately, the issue affecting lakhs of people in Myanmar who in the face of widespread attacks in their country have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh and India in their thousands did not find place in the talks between the Indian Prime Minister and the Myanmar leaders," criticised the party.

It further said that the Government of India must treat this as a humanitarian issue and immediately take this up with the governments of Burma and Bangladesh to resolve this issue.

"Those Rohingyas who have crossed over to India should be treated as refugees and not pushed back or deported. The matter should be taken up with the United Nations Human Rights Commission and the International Red Cross and the issue should be raised in other international fora as well," it added.

Calling the Modi government’s economic policies disastrous for the country, the party said the agrarian distress continues to deepen, unemployment is soaring across all sectors of the economy and the latest data in the services sector show a contraction of economic activity.

"All the latest data coming in shows that the economic slowdown has accelerated after demonetisation and the threat of recession is looming ahead," it added.