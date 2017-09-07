UDHAMPUR (JAMMU AND KASHMIR): Showing a firm stand on border disputes and continuous ceasefire violations from the Pakistan side, Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu, General Officer Commander-in-Chief (GOC), Northern Command, warned Pakistan of a similar action if it doesn’t limit its terror activities.

Speaking in a press conference here today, the GOC said, “The surgical strike was a point we wanted to drive home across that the Line of Control (LoC) is not a line that cannot be breached. When we want to, we will be able to breach it [LoC], go across and strike when we need.”

Talking about the NIA action against the separatists in the terror-funding case, he said the action has led to decrease in the stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir.

He further said that the launch pads and terrorist camps have increased since last year.

“Large number of terrorist camps and launch pads exist across the south and the north of Pir Panjal and they have not decreased,” he added.

Anbu further said, “Our counterpart is very strong in Jammu and there is not even a single militant active in the Jammu province.”

Talking about the situation across the LoC, he said that there are lots of attempts to infiltrate into the Kashmir valley and Jammu, but most are unsuccessful and we are firmly dealing with it.

Assuring peace in the region, he said the situation in Leh is under control and the dispute over the position has been resolved.

The GOC said, “There is a hotline present to discuss in regard with East Ladakh and meetings are taking place, so there will not be a Doklam type situation."

He also said that the eight soldiers of surgical strikes squad which crossed LoC in September last year and destroyed terror launch pads have been honoured with the Surya Chakra and the Sena Medal today at the Northern Command.