NEW DELHI: With nearly 20 percent of two-wheeler riders involved in road accidents not wearing helmets, the ministry of road, transport and highways is exploring new helmet designs which are 500 grams lighter than the existing one. Bulky helmet is one of the main reasons people are not using it while driving two-wheelers.

The ministry had constituted a committee to provide innovative design for helmets. The committee in its report has submitted designs which are 500 grams lighter than the existing 1000-1800 gm helmets in the market.

“We found that the reason for people not using helmet was that it was bulky. The committee after studying global designs has recommended lighter helmet designs which provide more safety to riders,” said a senior transport ministry official.

Out of total of 52,500 two wheeler riders in road accidents, 10,135 two wheeler riders reported to be not wearing helmets.

With fatal road accidents on a rise, the government is exploring innovative ways to bring down number of those killed. Also on the discussion table are scientifically designed speed breakers as nearly 2 percent of total road accidents happened on speed breakers.

The ministry of road, transport and highways has roped in Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) to design speed breakers which are of less thickness and at the same time reduce the speed of vehicle.

“I have received so many complaints from travellers that speed breakers have caused them back pain. We have asked IITs to provide us scientifically designed speed breakers as accidents on them are cause of concern,” said Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

According to the latest data, 9,583 accidents occurred and resulted in killings of 3,396 people on speed breakers. Potholes accounted for 6,424 road accidents and 2,324 fatalities.