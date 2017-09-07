The office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi. (File | AFP)

SRI NAGAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today raided the house of Separatist Shabir Shah’s Personal Assistant Zameer Thakur, in connection with the J-K terror-funding case.

The raid is still underway.

Earlier on August 23, a Delhi Court had dismissed the bail application of Shah.

He was arrested on charges of money laundering and was sent to a judicial remand earlier on August 9.

Earlier on August 6, the Enforcement Directorate questioned Shah's wife in the ongoing money laundering case.

On July 25, Shah was arrested from his residence, where he was under house detention for a very long time, in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

On July 26, Shah was produced in the Patiala House Court, following which he was sent to seven-day ED custody.

All seven separatist leaders, Altaf Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Mehraj Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Naeem Khan and Bitta Karate were sent to NIA custody.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA visited Srinagar in May to probe the alleged funding by Pakistan for illegal activities in Kashmir, and questioned several Separatist leaders on the issue of raising, collecting and transferring funds via the Hawala route and other channels to fund terror activities in Kashmir.