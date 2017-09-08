Gurugram Police team investigating the spot in side the Ryan International School after the murder of a student of 2nd class in Gurugram on Friday.(PTI)

NEW DELHI: A seven-year-old boy was brutally murdered by slitting his throat allegedly by a school bus staff after trying to sexually assault the child, who was found in a pool of blood at Ryan International School in Gurgaon on Friday morning.

According to the police, a bus staff named Ashok resident of Ghamroj village was arrested in the case. The police, who said they had detained ten people, told PTI they zeroed in on the accused after two students saw him walking down a corridor. Ashok Kumar confessed to the crime after being grilled by a team, the police said.

Studying in the second standard at the school Pradhuman Thakur allegedly crawled out of the toilet of the school after which he was spotted by a few students who informed the school authorities around 8 in the morning.

“I just saw my child 15 minutes ago, when I dropped him to school. If children are murdered in schools, then on what belief can we leave them here. They (school authorities) did not take care of my son. He could have been saved if he had been taken to hospital in time," said the crestfallen father Varun Thakur, who works in private company as a quality manager.

"We are investigating the case from all angles. The police team is examining the CCTV footage from over 30 cameras installed on the school premises. The child was declared brought dead by doctors. We are questioning the two suspects, further investigation is on" said Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurgaon Police told Express.

A police team constituting forensic experts is probing the case and has collected blood sample and finger prints from the scene. A knife with blood stains was also recovered from the spot added Kumar further.

A murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Bhondsi police station and the body has been sent for a post mortem examination, police said. Meanwhile, scores of parents and locals gathered outside the school and protested against the school management till late evening demanding action against the school authorities over the negligence.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred at our school today, involving a class II student - Pradyuman Thakur. Despite all attempts, unfortunately his life couldn't be saved due to the extent of his injuries. The police are investigating this matter and we have assured our full support and co-operation towards the investigation of the same” said spokesperson Ryan International schools Neti Srinivasan.

(with inputs from PTI)