GUWAHATI: Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Thursday said about 500 militants in the Northeast were waiting to lay down weapons and join the peace process.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of “North East Indigenous People’s Conference”, organised by the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) in Guwahati, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said it was due to the combined efforts of his Art of Living and other organisations that 68 insurgents surrendered in Manipur in the past month.

The spiritual leader said he was in touch with the ULFA anti-talks faction “commander-in-chief” Paresh Baruah and SS Khaplang faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) chief Khango Konyak to try and make them join the peace process.