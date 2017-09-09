SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief, Yasin Malik was arrested on Saturday ahead of the proposed separatist protest at the NIA headquarters in Delhi.

The JKLF sources said the police arrested Malik from his uptown Maisuma residence in the city around midnight. "We don't know where he has been lodged."

Malik was released from Srinagar central jail on Friday.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) of separatists comprising of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Malik had announced that they would hold a protest outside the NIA headquarters in New Delhi on September 9 and also court arrest.

Umer Farooq and Geelani continued to be under house arrest in Srinagar on Saturday.