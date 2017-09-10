Police outside the school on Sunday as protests grew violent. (Photo | PTI)

GURUGRAM: Varun Thakur, father of the seven-year-old student, who was brutally murdered at Ryan International School on Sunday, demanded a parallel CBI inquiry in the matter to get to reveal the entire truth.

Thakur said that the entire incident took place so fast that it is obvious to suspect the entire episode to be pre-planned.

“Police is doing its job. I just want to request a parallel CBI inquiry so that every detail related to the case is revealed,” he said.

The boy’s father also requested the protesters to keep their calm and not to get involved in any kind of violence.

Thakur’s statement came after people protesting outside the school set ablaze a liquor shop near the school and as a result police lathicharged them.

“I want to request all the parents supporting us to not get involved in any kind of violence. I have lost my child; don’t want to other to get hurt. Vandalizing things are not correct,” Thakur told the reporters here.

Gurugram Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar, earlier in the day said that section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act has been invoked in the murder case of seven-year-old student of Ryan International School.

The Commissioner of Police told ANI that anyone found guilty in this case will be booked under relevant sections.

A Gurugram Court on Friday sent the accused, involved in the murder of the seven-year old student, to three days of police remand.

The accused was nabbed after the body of the class II student was found inside the toilet of the school, with his throat slit, on Friday.

The principal of the Gurugram-based school was suspended following this incident.