NEW DELHI: It seems that Delhi is competing with Gurgaon in crimes against school students. After a five-year-old school kid was sexually assaulted by a peon inside the school in east Delhi, two cases have been reported in the national capital where students have been molested by their teachers inside the premises. One incident took place in Presidium School where school management has filed a complaint against a dance teacher after a girl student of 5th class alleged that teacher inappropriately touched her and threatened to strip her dress inside the school but cops are yet to identify the victim and case will be registered on the basis of the statement. In another case, a Piano teacher of Tansen Academy, Model Town allegedly molested a 7-year-old girl multiple times inside the academy during the classes. Matter came to light when the victim refused to go to the classes.

According to the FIR accessed by The New Indian Express, a businessman of North-west Delhi filed a case where he alleged that the accused Piano teacher identified as Rahul Srivastav used to molest his daughter during piano teaching classes. “My daughter had been going to Tansen Academy for last six months. Since last week she refused to go to the classes. When we asked her the reason she told piano teacher used to touch her inappropriately,” father of victim child told the police in his complaint. Delhi police has arrested the accused. The father has alleged that accused used to touch the victim’s private and body parts during the classes.

In another case took place in a famous school, Presidium school of Ashok Vihar, North-west Delhi, filed a complaint, accessed by The New Indian Express, with the police claiming that their newly appointed dance teacher Neeraj Rawat allegedly tried to molested a 5th class student on 1st of September. “Neeraj Kumar have behaved improperly and inappropriately with a girl student of grade V during dance period. He told the girl to strip her as alleged by the victim girl,” Presidium School has alleged on its complaint given on Monday.

Meanwhile, Delhi government has asked all schools a massive police verification drive in all schools of Delhi and asked the school to get it done in three weeks. “In every school in Delhi, rigorous police verification should be done of every staff, every person who enters the school premises within 3 weeks," Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said. The police, he said, will share a list of known child abuse offenders with schools. "We have told everyone to refer to that list," he said.

Sisodia who is also the education minister of Delhi said that CCTV was a must in all government and private schools. These, he said, should be installed in classrooms, corridors, and laboratories. The schools, he added, must provide a monthly report to the police on the functionality of the CCTVs.