NEW DELHI: Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, today dared the government and the CBI to provide a list of his undisclosed assets, as alleged by the agency in the Supreme Court, terming the charges as "wild and reckless".

Karti's challenge came after the CBI told the apex court that it has furnished details about his "possible transactions" in foreign countries and 25 alleged offshore properties in a sealed cover.

The affidavit filed by Karti before a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said if he was found guilty of possessing undisclosed assets, then he would give them to the government.

Maintaining that "the wild and reckless" allegations were being made against him, he said "my father, my mother, my wife and I are income tax assessees for many years. All our assets and liabilities are fully disclosed."

"If the government or any of its agencies is of the view that any one of us has undisclosed assets anywhere in the world, I would like to ask the government to make a list of those alleged undisclosed assets and we will execute any document necessary to transfer those assets (allegedly undisclosed) in favour of the government so that the government will become the owner of those alleged undisclosed assets," he said in the affidavit.

"This should put and end to the wild and reckless allegation that I own undisclosed assets," Karti said.

The CBI's FIR, lodged on May 15, had alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father was the Union Finance Minister.