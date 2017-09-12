MUMBAI: A team of Gurgaon Police arrived in the Maharashtra capital today in connection with its probe

into the brutal killing of a 7-year-old student on the campus of Ryan International School in Haryana last week.

The school is headquartered in suburban Kandivli here.The team is likely to question the school management in connection with the incident, an official said.

However, he refused to divulge whether the team visited the school in the suburb.

In a related development, the Ryan International School has issued a statement saying they were completely cooperating with the investigating authorities on a day when founders of Ryan International Group and their CEO son Ryan Pinto moved the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

"The Gurgaon Police team has been sent to Mumbai in connection with the investigation. We reached here this morning," a Gurgaon Police official said without elaborating.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have denied knowledge about the presence of the Gurgaon Police in the city."We have not received any information from the Gurgaon Police about their presence in Mumbai. We are not aware of any such development," a senior Mumbai Police official said.

The school, meanwhile, said it was a "victim" of unfortunate circumstances."As the investigations are ongoing, we request all parties concerned and parents to refrain from holding Ryan School culpable of a crime where it is itself a victim of unfortunate circumstances.

"We will not succumb to the various false allegations being made nor will we fuel the controversies being spread. We should not unjustly be blamed or branded as the perpetrators.The investigation report should be out soon and all parties concerned need to wait until then. We request the public to refrain from turning violent and to let the police do their work," it said in a statement issued tonight.

Stating that the school has "total faith in the law", it said, "We hope that the investigations will be

concluded soon, and the guilty get the severest punishment as per the due process of law".

The Gurgaon Police have arrested two top officials of the Ryan International School and detained the acting principal for questioning in connection with the murder, even as the victim's father moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe.

School bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who allegedly tried to sexually assault the class II student in a toilet and slit his throat with a knife when he resisted, on Friday, has been arrested.