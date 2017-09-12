GURUGRAM: Saurabh, the driver of the Ryan International School bus, whose conductor is accused of killing a seven-year-old child by slitting his throat, on Tuesday said that he parked the bus inside the school and that he has no idea where the conductor went after that.

"I parked bus inside the school at around 7:50 a.m. After that where the conductor went I don't know," Saurabh told ANI.

He further said that the accused had been working with him for the past four-five months and he never thought he would commit such a crime.

He added that the behaviour of the accused with others and the children was fine and there was nothing to be suspicious about.

Earlier on Monday, Northern Zone Head Francis Thomas and Bhodnsi branch coordinator were sent on a two-day police remand in the case.

Amid raging protests over the gruesome killing of a seven-year-old student at the Ryan International School, the state government also issued an order, stating that all campuses of the aforementioned school will be closed till September 12.

Meanwhile, in a move to tackle protests, additional security has been deployed across all campuses of the school.

A complaint was also filed on Monday against the Vasant Kunj branch of the Ryan International School citing several security lapses.

The parents, whose children are studying in the Vasant Kunj branch of the Ryan International School filed a first information report in the Vasant Kunj Police Station in this regard.

The parents mentioned several drawbacks in their complaint.

In the FIR, it was mentioned that the CCTV cameras were dysfunctional and that the hygiene of children was being compromised.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to look into the murder case of the seven-year-old Gurugram student pointed out serious security lapses in the school.

The SIT averred that the school did not have any separate toilets for staff like drivers and conductors, while adding that the administration even did not get their employees identification verified.

The report by the investigative team also highlighted that the CCTV cameras of the school weren't working properly and were not installed everywhere. Also, the fire extinguishers were expired. It was also revealed that the school establishment had broken boundary walls.

The report further said that there were no separate toilets for conductors and drivers and the wall behind the school remained unfinished which easily allowed anyone to enter the school premises without permission.

The report also added that a proper police verification of employees working at Ryan International School was not done by the school authorities.

The school's bus conductor was nabbed on Friday after the body of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found inside the toilet of the high-profile school, with his throat slit, following which the school's principal was suspended.

