Thousands of people have fled their homes following the crisis in the state of Rakhine in Myanmar. | AFP

AIZAWL: No report of any Rohingya Muslim entering Mizoram have been received so far, a senior police officer said today.

The officer said strict vigil was being maintained along the state's 404 km international border with Myanmar and 318 km long border with Bangladesh but there was no report of any Rohingya Muslim entering Mizoram.

Law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies are keeping a close watch on the possibility of Rohingya Muslims entering the state from Myanmar and Bangladesh, the officer informed.

"We have been holding meetings of the stakeholders like the central para-military forces guarding both the Myanmar and Bangladesh borders and the intelligence agencies every two months to take stock of the situation in the border areas," he said.

The, officer however, said that around 170 Arakanese people entered Mizoram from neighbouring Myanmar due to recent clashes between Myanmar Army and the Arakan Liberation Army (ALA) and took shelter in the border areas in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district.

Makeshift camps were made where the refugees took shelter and the Deputy Commissioner of Lawngtlai District arranged foodstuff for them, he added.