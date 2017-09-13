NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday expressed his confidence on the success of the Aadhaar scheme, adding that it will ‘stand the test of constitutionality.’



“Aadhaar was an important leap forward. When the concept of Aadhaar was introduced under the UPA regime, it was still evolving. Technologically, the concept was good. However, the full potential had not been realized. While there was a draft law related to management, the use of it was not clear,” Jaitley said while delivering the keynote address at the Conclave on Financial Inclusion organised by the United Nations in India.



The confidentiality of the account holder’s data, Jaitley stated, was crucial, as was the idea of privacy as a constitutional guarantee.

“The Supreme Court had highlighted certain restraints as per the provisions of Article 21 of the Constitution. While these are in the larger national interest, detection of crime and dissipation of social benefit can also be achieved through the interplay of Aadhaar accounts,” said Jaitley.