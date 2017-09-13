Gurugram Police team investigating the spot in side the Ryan International School after the murder of a student of 2nd class in Gurugram on Friday.(PTI)

GURGAON: The security guard of the Ryan International School, who was on duty when the brutal murder of seven-year-old took place, has claimed that when he reached the spot, he saw blood on the floor, which was later wiped off.

“I heard the chaos. When I went inside, I saw there was blood on the floor, which was later wiped off,” the security guard told ANI.

The guard also revealed that he was fired after this incident.

Meanwhile, the accused official in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old today moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case to Delhi's Saket court, alleging the bar has restrained lawyers from representing the accused in the sensational case.

Senior advocate K.T.S. Tusli will be representing the Ryan International School, Gurugram in the Supreme Court in connection with the case.

Tulsi has requested the apex court to transfer the case from Haryana's Sohna to Delhi's Saket Court.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Amitava Roy and A.M. Khanwilkar considered Tulsi's submission that "the fundamental right of a person to be represented by a lawyer of his choice was getting infringed."

The top court will now hear the matter on Monday.

On the other hand, the Bombay High Court will today hear an intervention application of the complainant at 3 p.m. in connection with the case.

The transit anticipatory bail application of the CEO of Ryan International Group, Ryan Pinto, will be heard by the Bombay High Court.

Earlier on Tuesday, the doctor, who conducted the postmortem of the seven-year-old student said that there were no signs of sexual assault on his body

He informed that almost the entire neck of the student was slit, stating that he might have died in the school itself considering the kind of injuries.

The doctor further apprised that all samples have been taken from the crime scene.

The school's bus conductor was nabbed on Friday after the body of seven-year-old student was found inside the toilet of the high-profile school, with his throat slit, following which the school's principal was suspended.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to look into the murder case of the seven-year-old Gurugram student, pointed out serious security lapses in the school.

The SIT averred that the school did not have any separate toilet for staffs like drivers and conductors, while adding that the administration even did not get their employees identification verified.