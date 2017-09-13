A boy rides his bicycle past cut outs of Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, left and Indian PM Modi put up near Mahatma Gandhi Ashram ahead of Abe's visit in Ahmadabad. (AP)

AHMEDABAD: Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who arrived here today on a two-day visit, was accorded a warm welcome by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the Ahmedabad airport.

Abe, who is accompanied by his wife Akie Abe, has a hectic schedule for the next two days in Modi's home state, including laying of the foundation stone for India's first bullet train, to be run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, and to attend the 12th Indo-Japan Summit.

Abe was presented a guard of honour at the airport, after which artistes performed the traditional Gujarati dance showcasing the state's rich cultural traditions.

A group of Buddhist monks were also present at the airport to welcome Abe and his wife.

The twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, which will host a slew of programmes during the high-profile visit, are all decked up to welcome the foreign dignitary with streets shimmering in fluorescent lights, and hoardings and banners welcoming Abe dotting them.

Robust security arrangements have been put in place for the 12th Indo-Japan Summit and business meet where Japanese companies are likely to announce major investments in Gujarat.