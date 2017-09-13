MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government is planning to ban plastic carry bags after the Gudi Padwa (Maharashtrian New Year) next year, state environment minister Ramdas Kadam said today.

Gudi Padwa falls in March-April period.

In a statement issued after chairing a meeting in the state secretariat, Kadam said the government has sought proposals from several organisations on alternatives to plastic carry bags.

It is also proposed that Women's Self Help Groups (SHGs) should be given grants for making cloth bags, he said.

The issue of plastic waste was in the news during the recent floods in Mumbai. Several fact-finding reports on the July 26, 2005 deluge had blamed plastic bags for blocking storm-water drains in the city