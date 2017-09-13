LUCKNOW: BSP supremo Mayawati has urged the Centre to adopt a humanitarian approach towards thousands of Rohingya families seeking asylum in India.

The government, she said, should also hold talks with governments of Myanmar and Bangladesh to resolve the problems of Rohingya Muslims.

In a statement issued today, Mayawati said, "In the bordering state of Myanmar, owing to unrest, lakhs of Rohingya Muslims have taken refuge in Bangladesh, and in some states of India. Since the approach of the Modi government is not clear, there is a situation of dilemma."

"The Government of India must adopt a humane view as has been the tradition of India. The government should also hold talks with governments of Myanmar and Bangladesh to resolve the problems of Rohingya Muslims, so that there exodus from their country is stopped," the former chief minister said.

Some 40,000 Rohingyas have settled in India, and 16,000 of them have received refugee documentation, the UN estimates.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju had on September 5 said that Rohingyas were illegal immigrants and stood to be deported.