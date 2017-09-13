CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 'Core Committee' will discuss preparation for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha by-poll and prevalent political situation in the state at a meeting here on September 18.

SAD secretary and spokesman Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the meeting will deliberate on strategy to be adopted for the poll, preparations and duties to be assigned to leaders.

The 'Core Committee' of the SAD is apex decision-making body of the party.

He said that after the meeting, the party leadership will meet senior leaders of the BJP to finalize proposals in this regard.

Cheema said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal will address meetings of leaders and workers of different assembly segments falling under the Gurdaspur Parliamentary Constituency on September 21 and 23.

The Gurdaspur Parliamentary seat by-poll was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MP Vinod Khanna recently. It is slated to be held on October 11.