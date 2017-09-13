NEW DELHI: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday seized three jars of Cobra venom worth Rs 100 crore after a joint operation Forest Office and Police Narco Cell of West Bengal.

The contraband was being smuggled to China before the consignment was seized by the agencies. The SSB along with the State officials also apprehended three smugglers.

The operation was conducted jointly by the SSB, Forest Office Barasat (West Bengal) and Police Narco Cell, Kolkata. “ It was a well co-ordinated operation based upon specific information,” the SSB said in a statement here.

“The cost of seized item as per international market rate is approximately Rs 100 crores. The seized three jars of Cobra venom are having venom in the form of liquid, crystal and powder,” the SSB said.

The Cobra venom is very much in demand in China for medicine purpose specifically used for radio therapy and for cancer treatment among others.

The apprehended persons include Narayan Das, 26, from Madhygram, North 24 Parganas, Debojyoti Bose, 43, Tolygunj, Kolkata and Buddhadev Khanna, 40, for Jadhavpur, South Kolkata.

“The venom was meant to be smuggled to China through Siliguri Corridor in three conspicuous jars. The three nabbed persons are part of an international gang that smuggles snake venom to the neighbouring country. The forest department has taken possession of the venom,” the SSB further said.



The SSB and the Customs Department had also carried out a major operation in Siliguri this May, resulting in the arrest of two persons and seizure of venom worth of Rs 70 crore.