All you need to know about the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
By Online Desk | Published: 14th September 2017 11:27 AM |
Last Updated: 14th September 2017 11:39 AM | A+A A- |
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday laid the foundation stone for India's first ever bullet train project. Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Union Railway Ministry have inked a memorandum of understanding for the ambitious project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
Here are ten things you need to know about the much-awaited bullet rail project,
- The estimated cost of the 508 km project is pegged at Rs 1,08,000 crore.
- The train has the capacity to accommodate 750 people.
- The project will have a dozen halts.
- The bullet train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities from seven to roughly three hours.
- A 21-km-long tunnel will be dug between Boisar and BKC in Mumbai, seven km of which will be under the sea.
- The ambitious project is expected to be commissioned by 2022
- The Maharashtra government has already approved the allocation of 50.31 hectares of land at BKC for the IFSC.
- The Japanese government will give a 50-year loan at 0.1 per cent interest for the project.
- The project involves a share component of 50 per cent by the Railways and 25 per cent each by Maharashtra and Gujarat.
- A Special Purpose Vehicle to be set up for the construction of the project will have a share capital of Rs 20,000 crore, of which Maharashtra’s share will be Rs 5,000 crore.