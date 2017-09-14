SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh IGP Zahur Haidar Zaidi, an accused in the custodial death of a Nepalese

labourer arrested in Kotkhai rape and murder case was tonight shifted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College here after he complained of chest pain.

Zaidi was arrested on August 29 and remanded to 14 days judicial custody on September 7.

He is lodged in Kanda jail. A team of doctors conducted his medical examination and he has been admitted to the Cardiac Care Unit (CCU), police said.

Zaidi had headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Himachal Pradesh Police to probe the July 4 rape and murder of a school girl in Kotkhai area. He along with seven other police officials was arrested by the CBI in connection with the custodial death of Suraj Singh, one of the six accused in the case.

Singh, a 29-year-old labourer from Nepal, was allegedly killed by a co-accused at the Kotkhai police station in July, triggering a massive public outrage.