No 'Satsang' on naming successor of sect being held on September 23: Dera Sacha Sauda

Dera Sacha Suada Chairperson Vipassana Insan said that no decision is going to be announced on naming a successor of the Dera Sacha Sauda.

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Sirsa based Dera Sacha Sauda today said that no 'Satsang' or a special meeting on naming a successor of the sect will be held on September 23, claiming some mischievous elements were spreading rumours about it.

Earlier, speculation were rife that the Dera could announce a successor following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Dera Sacha Suada Chairperson Vipassana Insan said that no decision is going to be announced on naming a successor of the Dera Sacha Sauda.

"We have learnt that some mischievous elements are spreading various kind of rumours like a 'Satsang' is going be held in Dera Sacha Sauda at Sirsa on September 23. But no such event has been planned," she said in a video message posted on her Twitter handle.

Dera's chairperson, who was also questioned by the Haryana Police Special Investigation Team in Sirsa earlier this week in connection with various issues, including violence at Panchkula on August 25, said the Dera management at present was cooperating with legal and administrative procedures.

"Dera Sacha Sauda management is cooperating and will continue to cooperate in future also," she said.

