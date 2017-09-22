India giving befitting reply to Pakistan at every level: Rajnath Singh

By PTI

DUMKA: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said India has emerged as a powerful nation in the world and is giving befitting replies to Pakistan at every level.

Speaking on the occasion of the BJP government led by Raghubar Das completing 1,000 days in office, he said, "India is far more secured today. Our India is not a weak country.

India has now become a powerful country of the world."

He added that the Army and paramilitary forces are taking care of country's border with Pakistan and for every wrong activity, they are giving a befitting reply.