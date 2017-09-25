Journalist KJ Singh was stabbed 14 times, say doctors

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A day after senior journalist K J Singh was found murdered at his residence along with his mother Gurcharan Kaur, doctors claimed that Singh was stabbed was stabbed 14-17 times.

The three-member panel of doctors from the Government Civil Hospital who performed an autopsy on the duo said that three figures of Singh’s right hand were also amputated using a sharp-edged weapon. The team is likely to submit its report to the Special Investigation Team formed to investigate the incident today.

Meanwhile, sources said the police is currently studying the call details and both Singh and his mother. Both the phones, they claimed, were missing.

“We collected CCTV footage from two houses in the neighbourhood,” an official said.

A family member revealed to the police that Singh had claimed to have seen a suspicious man possibly conducting a recce of his house, said sources.

Meanwhile, the funnel rites of the mother and son were conducted on Sunday.

Apart from the family members, a large number of media-persons and eminent persons from various fields were present.

On behalf of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, his media adviser Raveen Thukral paid homage to the departed souls.