Home Nation

Journalist KJ Singh was stabbed 14 times, say doctors

The three-member panel of doctors from the Government Civil Hospital who performed an autopsy on the duo said that three figures of Singh’s right hand were also amputated using a sharp-edged weapon.

Published: 25th September 2017 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2017 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

Senior journalist KJ Singh and his 92-year-old mother were found dead at their residence in Mohali. | File Photo

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A day after senior journalist K J Singh was found murdered at his residence along with his mother Gurcharan Kaur, doctors claimed that Singh was stabbed was stabbed 14-17 times.

The three-member panel of doctors from the Government Civil Hospital who performed an autopsy on the duo said that three figures of Singh’s right hand were also amputated using a sharp-edged weapon. The team is likely to submit its report to the Special Investigation Team formed to investigate the incident today.

Meanwhile, sources said the police is currently studying the call details and both Singh and his mother. Both the phones, they claimed, were missing.

“We collected CCTV footage from two houses in the neighbourhood,” an official said.     

A family member revealed to the police that Singh had claimed to have seen a suspicious man possibly conducting a recce of his house, said sources.  

Meanwhile, the funnel rites of the mother and son were conducted on Sunday.

Apart from the family members, a large number of media-persons and eminent persons from various fields were present.

On behalf of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, his media adviser Raveen Thukral paid homage to the departed souls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K J Singh Senior Journalist Murder Case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp