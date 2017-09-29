Home Nation

High time Modi faces public in real press conference: Shatrughan Sinha

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, who has backed Yashwant Sinha's criticism of the government's handling of the economy, today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do a real press conference.

Published: 29th September 2017 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2017 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor-turned-BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha. (File |AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, who has backed Yashwant Sinha's criticism of the government's handling of the economy, today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do a "real press conference", saying it is high time he faces the public.

"It's high time and right time that the honourable Prime Minister and head of this democracy comes forward and faces the public, the press for question and answers in a real press conference."

"Hope, wish and pray that our PM will at least once in a while also show that he takes care of the middle class, traders, small businesses all across the country, especially in Gujarat in the wake (sic) of the coming assembly elections," he tweeted.

Sinha, who has often been at odds with the BJP, also claimed that the observations of former finance minister Yashwant Sinha have been "rapidly gaining strength".

The issue should not be allowed to be turned into a matter between the government and Yashwant Sinha or Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Yashwant Sinha, the film actorturned-politician said as he asked Modi to address the media.

TAGS
Shatrughan Sinha BJP MP PM Modi Yashwant Sinha

