125 'champion' pigeons stolen in Chhattisgarh

As many as 125 'champions' that won several medals and awards were found missing in Durg district of Chhattisgarh.

Published: 04th April 2018 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2018 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Pigeon racing

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: As many as 125 “champions” that won several medals and awards were found missing in Durg district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. The champions were flock of the ‘high flying pigeons’ who participated in several pigeon racing events.

According to the owner Raju Bratin Bengali these birds were champions of endurance who kindled tremendous enthusiasm among many.

“Many among those stolen were high-flying pigeons that spent duration of at least 10 hours at height of 2 km or more in several competitions. Many from outside the Chhattisgarh used to visit his place to witness and admire the endurance flight of his pigeons”, said the pigeon fancier Raju, who politely turned down several requests to sell his birds.

He has built huge bird cages at his residence's rooftop from where the pigeons were found missing. Good many of the pigeons were known for their distinct appearances besides the competitive flying abilities.

The police have registered the case. “The champion pigeons were stolen from Raju's house reportedly during the late night hours. We are inquiring from suspected persons and in the nearby localities. Investigation is on and anyone found to be involved will be arrested”, said the Durg police.

The pigeons were at times also taken outside Chhattisgarh to take part in various contests, Raju informed.

