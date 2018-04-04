Home Nation

Over 1,700 women died in Assam due to rape, dowry, witch-hunting

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said 87 women died in rape cases, 1,606 in dowry-related cases and another 80 due to witch-hunting.

Published: 04th April 2018 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2018 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By IANS

GUWAHATI: Deaths of 1,773 women have been reported in Assam due to rape, dowry and witch-hunt since 2006 till March 23 this year, the state government told the Assembly on Tuesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary gave the information while replying to a question on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who holds the home portfolio.

Patowary said 87 women died in rape cases, 1,606 in dowry-related cases and another 80 due to witch-hunting.

The Assam government has launched '181-Sakhi', a toll-free helpline number for women, he said.

The Chief Minister had directed Superintendents of Police of all Assam districts to ensure swift and correct filing of charge sheets in all crime-against-women cases.

The government has also written to the Gauhati High Court Chief Justice to set up a fast-track court to deal with crime against women and children on a day-to-day basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam crime against women rape witch hunting Dowry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp