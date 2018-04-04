Over 1,700 women died in Assam due to rape, dowry, witch-hunting

By IANS

GUWAHATI: Deaths of 1,773 women have been reported in Assam due to rape, dowry and witch-hunt since 2006 till March 23 this year, the state government told the Assembly on Tuesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary gave the information while replying to a question on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who holds the home portfolio.

Patowary said 87 women died in rape cases, 1,606 in dowry-related cases and another 80 due to witch-hunting.

The Assam government has launched '181-Sakhi', a toll-free helpline number for women, he said.

The Chief Minister had directed Superintendents of Police of all Assam districts to ensure swift and correct filing of charge sheets in all crime-against-women cases.

The government has also written to the Gauhati High Court Chief Justice to set up a fast-track court to deal with crime against women and children on a day-to-day basis.