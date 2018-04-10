Bhopal Diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Ali Sher sharpens golfing skills of budding players

Ali Sher, the first professional Indian golfer to win the prestigious Indian Open title in 1991, is in Bhopal as the head coach for the summer camp at the BHEL Golf Course. In his second visit to the City of Lakes, the veteran is now giving tips to around 30 aspiring golfers for sharpening their golfing skills. The BHEL Golf Course is a compact nine-hole course at the JP Narayan BHEL Sports Complex. The Golf Course, which is based in 42 acre of lush green landscape dotted with square and rectangular shaped-bunkers, was established in 1998.

Special wheelchair lift at railway station

A special wheelchair lift for physically challenged and elderly passengers will soon be available at Bhopal railway station. The wheelchair lift will ease the movement of elderly and handicapped passengers who have to be taken and placed inside train coaches. The wheelchair lift costing over J2.92 lakh is being provided by the IRCTC to Bhopal and Nagpur railway stations followed by similar equipment at Agra, Gwalior, Jhansi, Vijaywada, Hazrat Nizamuddin, New Delhi and Chennai stations. The machine entails features like foldable ramp used as a bridge between the platform and the railway coach entry gate.

Raj Bhavan to get aquarium

A big aquarium will soon be built at the Raj Bhavan by the city-based Barkatullah University (BU) at a cost of J20 lakh. The aquarium is likely to house all types of fish species, including those which are on the verge of extinction. The university has been appointed as the nodal agency for the project, which is likely to be completed in the next six months.

A water recycling unit facility will be linked to the project for ensuring that recycled water is used for the aquarium. The initiative is a part of the Union home ministry’s plans to develop the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal as a model for other states.



Man decamps with cheques from bank

Unable to decamp with cash from a bank in Bag Sewania area, a masked man broke the cheque drop box and fled away with two cheques. The masked man managed to break the locks of the bank’s main entrance and then entered inside the bank premises. However, with the bank’s branch being equipped with most modern safety devices, the man couldn’t reach the cash kept in the bank. Irked over it, the man was seen in the CCTV footage breaking the cheque drop box.

Teenager stabs cousin to death

In a chilling episode, a 15-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his 20-year-old cousin to death in Piplani locality, suspecting latter to be in an illicit relationship with his mother. The victim, Sonu Noria, lived in the neighbourhood. Noria often came to meet the teenager’s mother when her husband was not at home. On Friday night, Noria again came to meet the woman in the absence of her husband. The furious teenager stabbed Noria to death. He was later taken into custody.