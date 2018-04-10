Home Nation

Centre will formulate scheme on Cauvery water sharing before May 3 deadline

A day after the Supreme Court order, the Central government on Tuesday said that it will submit a draft scheme for implementation of the Cauvery water award before the May 3 deadline. 

Published: 10th April 2018 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2018 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Cauvery river (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Supreme Court order, the Central government on Tuesday said that it will submit a draft scheme for implementation of the Cauvery water award before the May 3 deadline. 

The apex court had pulled up the Central government for not drawing up the scheme to implement its judgment on the distribution of the Cauvery water among the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

“We have already started internal discussions with experts on the possible scheme now that the Supreme Court has given us flexibility. We will submit it before the deadline,” said top sources in the ministry.  

The Central government had sought three months extension and cited law and order issues that the constitution and notification of the scheme could cause in poll-bound Karnataka.

The apex court has left it open-ended for the Union government to decide the composition of the members of the scheme.

The Centre in its submission before the Supreme Court has cited divergent views from party states on the scheme.

Another clarification sought by the Central government was whether the Board framed under 6A of ISWRD Act, 1956 can have functions different from the ones recommended for Cauvery Management Board by Cauvery Management Dispute Tribunal.

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to frame a comprehensive scheme and it will be shown to all the states before final decision.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cauvery water sharing Union Water Resources Secretary U P Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp