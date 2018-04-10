Home Nation

Class 10, 12 exams postponed in Punjab due to Bharat bandh to be held on April 7: CBSE 

The CBSE today announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations that were postponed in Punjab due to the 'Bharat bandh' on April 2 will now be conducted on April 27.

NEW DELHI: The CBSE today announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations that were postponed in Punjab due to the 'Bharat bandh' on April 2 will now be conducted on April 27.

At the request of the state government in view of bandh called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged dilution of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed the exams scheduled on April 2.

"It has been decided to conduct the cancelled examination in Punjab on April 27.

The roll numbers and examination centres already allotted to the students will remain the same, "said K K Chaudhury, Controller of Examinations, CBSE.

While Class 12 students were supposed to appear for the Hindi exam, language exams of French, Sanskrit and Urdu were scheduled for Class 10 on that day.

The board had then said that it had received a letter of request, dated April 1, from the director general (school education) of the Punjab government to postpone all its examinations scheduled to be held on April 2, on account of apprehensions of law and order problems and other disturbances in the day during the 'Bharat bandh'.

The Punjab government had also taken a decision to keep all schools shut for the day, the CBSE had said referring to the former's letter.

