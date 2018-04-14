Home Nation

Two Fortis doctors held for alleged medical negligence in Gurgaon

Cardiology consultant S S Murthy and medical superintendent V Nagarjuna were arrested by the Special Investigation Team of the police and produced before a civil court.

Published: 14th April 2018 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2018 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purpose

By PTI

GURGAON: Gurgaon Police today arrested two senior doctors of Fortis Memorial and Research Institute (FMRI)here on charges of negligence during treatment of a woman who had suffered a fatal cardiac arrest, an official said.

Cardiology consultant S S Murthy and medical superintendent V Nagarjuna were arrested by the Special Investigation Team of the police and produced before a civil court, which granted them bail but asked them to remain present during the next hearing in the case, the official said.

According to the charge-sheet filed in the case, Murthy had not given medicines to Seema Ghai, who was admitted to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on May 12, 2017.

As per the documents provided by Ghai's kin to the SIT, the patient was admitted to the hospital well in time.

But the medical staff present in the cardiology department under Murthy's supervision did not give the required medication to Ghai and she died of excessive chest pain, the official said.

"It appears during investigation that doctors have not started the treatment of Ghai in time leading to her death," the official mentioned in a fact-finding report.

The complaint in the matter was filed by Ghai's family against the doctors at Sushant Lok police station in May 2017.

The health department had formed a committee of three doctors to probe the case and they found the doctors to be negligent in performing their duty.

"The SIT arrested the two doctors on the basis of the medical committee report," the officer added.

An FMRI spokesperson said: "The matter is sub-judice. We are providing complete support to the authorities concerned." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp