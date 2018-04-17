Home Nation

Cash crunch: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for destroying banking system

Rahul also criticised Modi for his silence on the banking frauds allegedly committed by the diamond merchants who have fled the country.

Published: 17th April 2018 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2018 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Opposition on Tuesday trained guns on the government about the cash crunch reported from some states, forcing the Centre to allay fears by saying the issue would be sorted out in a few days.

As Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that demonetisation was back to haunt the people, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley asserted that the temporary cash shortage had been triggered by a sudden and unusual increase in withdrawals in some areas.

Although Jaitley offered the assurance that the cash crunch would be addressed shortly, the Opposition sought to corner the government as reports poured in from various places of people coming across ATMs that had run dry.

Rahul claimed the Modi regime had destroyed the banking system. “Demonetisation is back to haunt the common people. The Prime Minister took away currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 through demonetisation, only to give it to fugitives like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi who looted the banks of Rs 30,000 crore and fled the country,” he told reporters in Amethi, his constituency.

He also accused the Prime Minister of running away from key issues affecting the people. “If I was allowed to speak in Parliament for 15 minutes, the Prime Minister won’t be able to stand,” Rahul quipped.

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury continued the attack on the government, saying demonetisation had not been able to kill terrorism or corruption or fake currency but had certainly killed the Indian economy.

“The cash crisis tells us how Modi’s demonetisation disaster is still wreaking havoc. The ATMs were empty in November 2016. The ATMs are empty now. And the only party flush with cash is the BJP, while the people suffer,” Yechury tweeted.

He claimed that the Reserve Bank of India had not been able to count the demonetised currency. “After the demonetisation disaster, where goalposts were repeatedly shifted and deadlines changed, no one trusts the Modi government any more,” he added.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also slammed the Modi government. “Big notes missing. Reminder of DeMonetisation days. Is there a financial emergency going on in the country?” she asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ATM Rahul Gandhi PM Modi Cash crunch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp