Won't stake claim to Taj Mahal: Sunni Wakf Board tells Supreme Court

In its earlier hearing on April 11, the apex court had asked the Wakf Board to produce an original title document bearing the signatures of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan to prove its claim.

Published: 17th April 2018 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2018 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Taj Mahal. (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Wakf Board on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it won't stake claim to the ownership of the Taj Mahal.

Asking senior counsel A.D.N. Rao appearing for the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to take instructions, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that once the Board pressed its right over the monument then it has to adjudicate the issue.

"Once you have registered the monument as a Wakf property, your statement that you will not be staking claim will not help," said the bench.

The court directed the next hearing of the matter on July 27.

TAGS
Sunni Wakf Board Supreme Court Taj Mahal

Comments

