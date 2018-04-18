LUCKNOW: A horrific case of incest has come to light wherein a man has been booked for gang raping his daughter along with his two friends. The incident took place on intervening night of April 15

and 16 in Sitapur district, about 70 km from state capital Lucknow, when the man took his daughter to a fair, an annual feature, in Kamlapur locality of Sitapur.

Later, in the night, the man, who is now absconding, called up his friend Maan Singh and asked him to join them at the fair. Maan Singh, a listed history-sheeter who has several criminals cases registered against him and has partnered the man in a number of crimes, reached the fair.

The two convinced the girl to ride with them on the motorcycle and waylaid her to the house of their common friend Meraj who was alone at home as his family was away. The three confined the girl in a room and took turns with her holding her captive for 18 hours. Somehow, the victim managed to escape from their clutches on April 16 and reached home. She narrated her ordeal to her mother and same day an FIR was registered against all three -- girl’s father, Maan Singh and Meraj.While Meraj was arrested on Tuesday, the other two are still at large.

According to Sitapur SP Sureshrao A Kulkarni, victim’s father had been banished by the villagers at a panchayat last year in November. He was accused by the village panchayat of having established

illicit ties with his daughter. This man was arrested but came out on bail in February this year. Meanwhile, Station house officer of Kamlapur police station Sanjeet Sonkar said that Meraj was in early 40s was is a

medical practitioner but could not produce a degree. Sonkar said that Meraj worked as a quack in Kamlapur town.

According to the police sources, the girl was married off 16 years ago but came back after two years of wedding following a tiff with husband. At present, she had been staying separately along with her 14-year-old son.