LUCKNOW: At a time when not only the opposition but some BJP MPs are trying to corner the saffron party over alleged rising graph of atrocities against dalits, Yogi government has given a push to its Dalit agenda by appointing Brij Lal, who was UP DGP in Mayawati’s rule, chairman of state SC/ST Commission here on Wednesday.

Moreover, the state government also appointed Ambedkar Mahasabha president Lalji Prasad Nirmal chairman of Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation.The decision to entrust Nirmal with the new responsibility came four days after Mahasabha conferred CM Yogi Adityanath with the title of ‘Dalit Mitra’ on April 14, the birth anniversary of Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar.

However, following the announcement of CM’s felicitation by the president of Dalit body to confer the title on CM Yogi Adityanath, a revolt like situation had cropped up in the Mahasabha with some of its founding members objecting to the decision saying Daits across the country were being harassed under the BJP regime.

The day the award was presented to the CM, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, some of the members were detained while lodging a protest outside the venue.

However, brushing aside the internal rebellion, Nirmal has also announced that the next Dalit Mitra award will be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.