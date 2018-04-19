NEW DELHI: Health activists and civil society members from across India have opposed a proposal by Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi to replace take home rations in Anganwadis with "energy dense, factory-made nutrient packets".

A letter to Maneka, which around 200 activists and organisations signed, stated that the move would “once again open doors for private contractors to take control over supplementary nutrition”.

“Such centralised commercial production and distribution is prone to corruption and poor quality. On the other hand decentralised supply can contribute to greater accountability, generate local employment and help ensure diverse diets,” the letter read.

Activists said while the “supplementary nutrition programme” under Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), is expected to play an important role in combating child malnutrition; the National Family Health Survey-4 data shows that less than 10 per cent of children, under two years of age in India, are currently receiving adequate diet.

“Introducing nutrient packets would take us away from the objective of moving towards dietary diversity. We are opposed to these repeated attempts to serve commercial interests in the supply of nutrition in ICDS. The Supreme Court orders related to banning private contractors must be strictly adhered to,” the letter stated.

They also said that adequate allocations must be made to ensure diverse and nutritious food, including eggs, are provided to children in Anganwadi centres (in the form of hot cooked meals or take home rations depending on local conditions) in a decentralised manner. “Local groups must be provided the training and support required to deliver nutritious and hygienic food,” it added.

Government sources confirmed that Maneka, despite objections within the Ministry, has been pushing for packaged food in her talks with Niti Aayog.