SHIRDI: Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil today lodged a police complaint against unidentified persons for allegedly uploading derogatory videos about the members of the Nehru-Gandhi family and the Congress on YouTube.

The Congress leader lodged the complaint under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between groups) and 295 (malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) at Loni police station in Ahmednagar district, said Sagar Patil, Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The videos, uploaded on a YouTube channel, contain false and defamatory content about the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and other members of the Gandhi-Nehru family including Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi, the complaint alleged.

The language used in the videos was abusive, it added.

It was also an attempt to incite communal riots, Vikhe Patil, who hails from Ahmednagar district, said in the complaint.

Speaking to reporters later, he said"such videos maligning the legacy and image of leaders who have contributed to India's progress and development was an insult to the country itself.

The YouTube channel, as well as its Facebook page, should be removed, and if the police do not act, the Congress will take to the streets, he said.