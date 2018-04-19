AURANGABAD: Incidents of distressed farmers committing suicides are on an increase in the eight districts of Marathwada region which recorded a total of 278 cases since January 1 to April 16, registering a rise by 27 in the corresponding period last year.

The rise is registered despite the Maharashtra government waiving crop loans of 9 lakh farmers across the region and also implementing various measures like Jalyukat Shivar to tackle the situation.

Primary causes of suicides seems mounting debt, no adequate return to their farm products, infertility, cotton crop affected by pink bolwrom pest, hailstorm rains and among other reasons, it said.

The highest numbers of 51 suicides were reported in drought-prone Beed district followed by Aurangabad-45, Osmanabad-40, Parbhani-36, Jalna-31, Nanded and Latur-27 and lowest Hingoli district- 21.

Of the 278 suicides, 115 cases have been found applicable for compensation, while 56 were rejected in inquiry by the authority.

Inquiry in 107 suicides cases still pending, the report added.